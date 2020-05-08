Microsoft announces Windows Autopilot deployment for HoloLens 2

Microsoft last year announced Windows AutoPilot, a new set of features powered by cloud-based services that simplifies the deployment and management of new Windows 10 PC’s along with enhancements to Mobile Device Management and new Device Health features in Windows Analytics. Today, Microsoft announced the private preview of Windows Autopilot deployment for HoloLens 2.

Here’s how the deployment process will work:

Join the device to Azure AD. Enroll in Microsoft Endpoint Manager/Microsoft Intune (or another MDM service), leveraging Azure AD for automatic MDM enrollment to begin downloading all device targeted policies, user targeted applications, certificates, and networking profiles. Land a shared device login state for the user with zero interaction.

And the following deployment scenarios currently supported with the private preview of Windows Autopilot for HoloLens 2:

Azure AD join

Self-deployment mode

MDM enrollment with polices, certificates, kiosk mode, etc. applied during deployment

Device name setup before Azure AD join

Preset keyboard language from list of HoloLens 2 supported languages

You can learn more about it from the source link below.

Source: Microsoft