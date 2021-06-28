Microsoft explains the reason behind Windows 11 minimum system requirements

After Microsoft announced Windows 11 and its minimum system requirements last week, there has been a lot of discussion around Microsoft’s decision to drop older generation CPUs from Windows 11 compatibility list. Today, Microsoft explained their position around Windows 11 CPU compatibility. Microsoft decided on the minimum system requirements based on the following principles.

Windows 11 raises the bar for security by requiring hardware that can enable protections like Windows Hello, Device Encryption, virtualization-based security (VBS), hypervisor-protected code integrity (HVCI) and Secure Boot. The combination of these features has been shown to reduce malware by 60% on tested devices. To meet the principle, all Windows 11 supported CPUs have an embedded TPM, support secure boot, and support VBS and specific VBS capabilities. Devices upgraded to Windows 11 will be in a supported and reliable state. By choosing CPUs that have adopted the new Windows Driver model and are supported by our OEM and silicon partners who are achieving a 99.8% crash free experience. Compatibility. Windows 11 is designed to be compatible with the apps you use. It has the fundamentals of >1GHz, 2-core processors, 4GB memory, and 64GB of storage, aligning with our minimum system requirements for Office and Microsoft Teams.

Microsoft also announced that it may support Windows 11 on devices running on Intel 7th generation and AMD Zen based on the customer data.

As we release to Windows Insiders and partner with our OEMs, we will test to identify devices running on Intel 7th generation and AMD Zen 1 that may meet our principles. We’re committed to sharing updates with you on the results of our testing over time, as well as sharing additional technical blogs.

Since the PC Health Check app received lots of criticism, Microsoft is temporarily removing the app so that the teams can address the feedback. Microsoft will release the app after few months in preparation for general availability this fall.

Source: Microsoft