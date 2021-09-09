Microsoft begins Windows 11 marketing campaign with a new video ad

Last week, Microsoft announced that Windows 11 will be available from October 5. Microsoft today started the marketing campaign for Windows 11 with a new video ad featuring the new single, “All Starts Now” by Odessa ft. Tim Myers. Microsoft’s focus for this campaign seems to be the following:

Windows 11 comes with new and improved features that help you stay organized in a snap. Keep up with the news, weather, and events you care about. Instantly connect with anyone, anywhere. Or access the latest apps and games right on your PC.

Check out the new ad below.

Introducing new Windows 11: a whole new way to experience your PC. It doesn’t just bring you closer to the tools you need, it brings you closer to everything you love.

What do you think of these new ads? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.