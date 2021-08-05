Microsoft’s Windows 11 will come with a brand-new feature called Focus Sessions

Yesterday, Microsoft’s Panos Panay revealed the new Snipping Tool coming in Windows 11. Today, Panos revealed a brand-new feature called Focus Sessions that will be part of Windows 11. Focus Sessions feature will be part Windows Alarms and Clock app. It will allow you to achieve your goals and get more done without any distractions. You can select how much time you have, the task, and a Spotify track before you start a Focus session.

You can check out the demo of Windows 11’s Focus Sessions feature below.

Source: Microsoft