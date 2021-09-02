Microsoft releases Windows 11 for commercial preview customers

Microsoft today announced the release of Windows 11 for commercial preview customers.

Commercial devices configured for the Windows Insider Program Release Preview Channel via the Windows Update Settings page or via Windows Update for Business policy will get Windows 11 as an optional upgrade. Also, these devices should meet Windows 11’s hardware requirements. If customers select “Stay on Windows 10 for now” option, Windows 10, version 21H2 will be offered as an upgrade.

Microsoft also announced that it will offer free support for commercial organizations running these preview Windows 11 builds.

Source: Microsoft