Microsoft Windows 10X will come with Anti-theft protection feature

In the upcoming Windows 10X OS, Microsoft will include a new feature called Anti-theft protection. This new Anti-theft protection feature will prevent others from resetting your Windows 10 device and re-using it. Once you have enabled this feature in your Windows 10 device, you will need to enter your PIN or Microsoft Account password to reset your device. Back in 2015, Microsoft had a similar feature for Windows Phone devices in the name of Reset Protection.

While Windows 10X was originally intended for high-end dual-screen tablets, the OS has now been retargeted for cheaper laptops running UWP apps and PWAs, with the main competition being ChromeOS. The first devices running the Windows OS are expected in Spring 2021. The devices will be targeted at front-line workers who do not normally use computers, and much of the work to make the OS easy and intuitive to use for this population are expected to also filter back to the full version of Windows 10.