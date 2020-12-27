Microsoft has been backporting some features that were intended for Windows 10x to Windows 10, and one of them was the new soft keyboard.

One of the features of the new keyboard is called ‘Windows Voice Typing’.

The Windows Voice Typing experience now includes a feature called Voice Launcher, reports WindowsLatest, which shows up automatically in any textbox with Windows Search API enabled, such as the File Explorer, Settings app and Start menu.

It can also be invoked via Windows Narrator by pressing ‘Win+H’.

Microsoft hopes by popping up the voice dictate box it will see a lot more use and writes:

“Your everyday use of voice typing could make Microsoft’s online speech tech more accurate for everyone who speaks your language. If you decide to contribute your voice clips, some of these clips will be reviewed by Microsoft employees and vendors.”

It is available to Insiders in the following regions:

English: US, UK, Canada, Australia and India.

French: France and Canada.

Portuguese: Brazil.

Spanish, German, Italian, Japanese, and simplified Chinese.

It can of course be disabled in Settings.

The feature will ultimately be released to the mainstream with the Windows 10 October 2021 Update.