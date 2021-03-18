Microsoft releases Windows 10 Version 21H1 for commercial pre-release validation

by Pradeep

 

Microsoft Surface Hub 2S

Microsoft today announced the release of Windows 10, version 21H1 for commercial pre-release validation. Using this build, commercial customers can explore the new features and validate the build before general availability. You can download Windows 10, version 21H1 through Windows Update, Windows Server Update Services (WSUS), and Azure Marketplace, or you can download an ISO file.

Windows 10 version 21H1 will be delivered to devices currently running Windows 10, version 2004 or version 20H2 using an enablement package. This is the same technology we used to update devices from Windows 10, version 2004 to version 20H2.

Source: Microsoft 

Some links in the article may not be viewable as you are using an AdBlocker. Please add us to your whitelist to enable the website to function properly.

Related
Comments