Microsoft releases Windows 10 Insider Build 19041.264 to the Slow and Release Preview rings (Change log)

Microsoft today announced the release of Windows 10 20H1 Build 19041.264 (KB4556803) to Insiders in the Slow and Release Preview rings. This build does not come with any new features, but it comes with several quality improvements. Find the full change log below.

Build 19041.264 (KB4556803) change log:

We have fixed a performance issue in Windows Mixed Reality (WMR) that prevents it from working correctly for many users.

We fixed an issue that prevents cleaning tools, such as Disk Cleanup, from removing previously installed updates.

We have updated the 2020 start date for daylight saving time (DST) in the Kingdom of Morocco. For more information, see KB4557900.

Security updates to Internet Explorer, the Microsoft Scripting Engine, Windows App Platform and Frameworks, Microsoft Graphics Component, Windows Input and Composition, Windows Media, Windows Shell, Microsoft Xbox, Microsoft Edge, Windows Fundamentals, Windows Cryptography, Windows Authentication, Windows Kernel, Windows Virtualization, Windows Update Stack, Windows Core Networking, Internet Information Services, Windows Network Security and Containers, Windows Active Directory, Windows Server, and the Microsoft JET Database Engine.

If you have already installed earlier releases updates, only the new fixes will be downloaded to your PC for installation.

Source: Microsoft