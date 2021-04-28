Microsoft releases Windows 10 Cumulative Update Build 21364.1011 (KB5003402)

Microsoft today announced the roll out of Cumulative Update Build 21364.1011 (KB5003402). This update does not include any new features or changes and is designed to test Microsoft’s servicing pipeline including the ability to release servicing updates on top of previous servicing updates.

Last week, Microsoft released Windows 10 Insider Preview Build 21364 to Windows Insiders in the Dev Channel. This build came with the much-awaited Linux GUI apps support on Windows 10, improved Task Manager, new Japanese touch keyboard, and more. You can find the full change log here.

Source: Microsoft