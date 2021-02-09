Microsoft releases Windows 10 Build 19042.804 (20H2) to Beta and Release Preview Insiders

Microsoft today announced the release of Windows 10 Build 19042.804 (20H2) to Windows Insiders in the Beta and Release Preview Channels. This KB4601319 security update will be available to all Windows 10 users running the Windows 10 October 2020 Update. This security update includes following quality improvements.
- We fixed a possible elevation of privilege vulnerability in the win32k component.
- We fixed an issue that might damage the file system of some devices and prevent them from starting up after running chkdsk /f.
- We fixed a security vulnerability by preventing applications that run as a SYSTEM account from printing to “FILE:” ports. To address this issue in the future, make sure your applications or services run as a specific user or service account.
- Security updates to the Windows App Platform and Frameworks, Windows Apps, Windows Input and Composition, Windows Cloud Infrastructure, Windows Management, Windows Authentication, Windows Fundamentals, Windows Cryptography, Windows Virtualization, Windows Core Networking, and Windows Hybrid Cloud Networking.
Source: Microsoft
