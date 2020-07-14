Microsoft releases Windows 10 Build 19042.388 (20H2) to Beta Channel Insiders

Microsoft today announced the release of Windows 10 Build 19042.388 (KB4565503) to Beta Channel Insiders. This 20H2 build is a cumulative update which only includes quality improvements through bug fixes. Find the full change log below.
What’s new in Windows 10 Build 19042.388:
- We fixed an issue that might prevent you from using PowerShell to change the system locale on Server Core platforms.
- We fixed an issue that might cause certain games and applications to have visual distortion when resizing in windowed mode or switching from full screen to window mode.
- We fixed an issue that causes lsass.exe to fail with the following error message, “A critical system process, C:\WINDOWS\system32\lsass.exe, failed with status code c0000008. The machine must now be restarted.”
- We fixed an issue that might prevent some applications from printing documents that contain graphics or large files after installing Windows Updates released June 9, 2020.
- In this Windows 10 Build, we fixed an issue that might prevent you from connecting to OneDrive using the OneDrive app. This issue occurs on some older devices or on devices that have older apps, which use legacy file system filter drivers. As a result, this might prevent these devices from downloading new files or opening previously synced or downloaded files.
- Security updates to the Microsoft Scripting Engine, Windows App Platform and Frameworks, the Microsoft Store, Windows Graphics, Windows Input and Composition, Windows Media, Windows Shell, Windows Fundamentals, Windows Management, Windows Kernel, Windows Hybrid Cloud Networking, Windows Storage and Filesystems, Windows Update Stack, Windows MSXML, Windows File Server and Clustering, Windows Remote Desktop, Internet Explorer, Microsoft Edge Legacy, and the Microsoft JET Database Engine.
Source: Microsoft
