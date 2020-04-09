Microsoft releases Windows 10 Build 19041.173 to the Slow ring Insiders

Microsoft today announced the release of Windows 10 20H1 Build 19041.173 (KB4552455) to the Slow ring Insiders. This Insider build does not include any new features, but it comes with the following bug fixes:
- We fixed an issue that prevents the Windows logo key + J keyboard shortcut from giving focus to certain Windows tips.
- We are mitigating app compatibility issues where older versions of certain apps won’t launch by directing users to go and install the latest version of these apps.
- We have fixed an issue that fails to allocate resources during device initialization, which causes certain USB mass storage devices to stop working.
- We have fixed an issue that prevents the mute button from working on certain devices with the Your Phone app.
- We have fixed an issue that causes a fault in the input-output memory management unit (IOMMU) and a DRIVER_VERIFIER_DMA_VIOLATION (e6) error. This issue occurs after resuming from hibernate on systems that have Kernel Direct Memory Access (DMA) Protection and Dynamic Root of Trust Measurement (DRTM) enabled.
- We have updated the Country and Operator Settings Asset (COSA) to increase the coverage for automatic cellular provisioning on devices with mobile broadband.
This build also has a known issue, find the details below.
- We are aware Narrator and NVDA users that seek the latest release of Microsoft Edge based on Chromium may experience some difficulty when navigating and reading certain web content. Narrator, NVDA and the Edge teams are aware of these issues. Users of legacy Microsoft Edge will not be affected. NVAccess has released a NVDA 2019.3that resolves the known issue with Edge.
Source: Microsoft
