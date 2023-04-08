Microsoft: Windows 10 21H2 EOS is coming

Microsoft reminded its customers today of the impending Windows 10 21H2 end-of-service (EOS) on June 13, 2023. It will affect the editions released in November 2021, such as Windows 10 Home, version 21H2; Windows 10 Pro, version 21H2; Windows 10 Pro Education, version 21H2; and Windows 10 Pro for Workstations, version 21H2.

“These editions will no longer receive security updates after June 13, 2023,” reminds Microsoft in its latest announcement. “Customers who contact Microsoft Support after this date will be directed to update their device to the latest version of Windows 10 or upgrade to Windows 11 to remain supported.”

Microsoft noted that the June 2023 security update of Windows 10 21H2 will be the last one it will receive. This EOS signals the stop of updates for version 21H2, especially the security and monthly quality updates. This could expose users to possible issues without necessary future security patches and bug fixes. With this, the Redmond company encourages users to get Windows 10 22H2 (Windows 10 2022 Update) or upgrade to Windows 11. The former has been available since November 2022 for users running Windows 10 20H2 or later via Windows Update. Microsoft said it would also push the update to consumer and non-managed business devices running Windows 10 20H2.

“To help keep you protected and productive, Windows Update will automatically initiate a feature update for Windows 10 consumer devices and non-managed business devices that are at, or within several months of reaching end of servicing. This keeps your device supported and receiving monthly updates that are critical to security and ecosystem health.”