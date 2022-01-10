Microsoft is increasingly pushing Azure Virtual Desktop as a solution for upgrading old PCs and increasing their security, but it turns our running your apps in a virtual machine can limit their functionality – specifically when you run Microsoft Teams on a virtual desktop you are unable to take control of the screens of other users or allow them to take control of your presentation.

According to the Microsoft 365 roadmap however, Microsoft is ready to roll out a solution soon.

Microsoft writes:

Microsoft Teams: Give Take Control for Azure Window Desktop on Virtual Desktop Infrastructure. User on Azure Window Desktop will be able to give and take control during calls and meetings. Give control: If you want another meeting participant to change a file, help you present, or demonstrate something, you can give control to that person. You will both be in control of the sharing, and you can take back control anytime. Take control: To take control while another person is sharing, select Request control. The person sharing can then approve or deny your request. While you have control, you can make selections, edits, and other modifications to the shared screen. When you’re done, select Release control to stop sharing control.

The improvement is set to arrive in March 2022, and Microsoft is also rolling out support for Citrix and VMWare, with VMWare support set to arrive a bit later, in April 2022.

Microsoft is also enabling Live Subtitles for Audio calls for Teams running in virtual machines in February and the ability to make emergency calls from virtual machines in the USA.

via DrWindows