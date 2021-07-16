In a blog post about Windows 10 21H1 Microsoft also revealed that they will soon be pushing out Windows 11 Preview builds to Windows Insiders in the Beta ring.

Microsoft says:

NOTE: Windows Insiders in the Beta Channel on 21H1 will not receive this update. We will be flighting Windows 11 Insider Preview builds to these Insiders soon!

Microsoft notes the Beta ring is “Ideal for early adopters. Insiders and IT Professionals in the Beta Channel can check out upcoming Windows features, while still getting relatively reliable updates that are validated by Microsoft.”

With Windows 11 rumoured to be heading to hardware in October, Microsoft will need to work hard (and need a lot of assistance) to validate that the OS is ready to RTM within that short space of time, so hopefully, Beta channel users will not have too long to wait before the first builds trickle out.