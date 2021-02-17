There is a rumour that no-one has ever activated Aero Shake intentionally, but millions of people have accidentally suddenly found all but one of their windows minimised.

Microsoft introduced the feature in Windows 7, and unlike desktop peek there seem little reason to use the feature, especially since you can not see all of your desktop since the window you are shaking is still on the screen.

There are various hacks to disable it, but Windows hacker Albacore reports that Microsoft is finally working on a toggle in the new Windows 10 Settings to make it easier.

Finally, a user facing toggle for Aero Shake is on the way

(excuse the lack of toggle, conjuring some truly magical stuff to get these to light up) pic.twitter.com/qQwQcNImMW — Albacore (@thebookisclosed) February 17, 2021

The feature is still in very early development, so we can’t promise it will be delivered in the next major Windows 10 update in Fall 2021, but for those who hate Aero Shake, it is something to look forward to.