Microsoft will soon expand the roll out of Play My Emails feature to more Outlook users

At Ignite 2019, Microsoft announced a brand-new feature for Outlook Mobile called Play My Emails. This feature will read out emails received in the Outlook app in what Microsoft calls a “natural” voice; using the technology behind Cortana’s natural speaking capabilities. When you are on your commute, multitasking or anytime your hands may be busy doing other things, you can ask Cortana to read text out loud from your email messages.

Even though Microsoft started the roll-out of the Play My Emails feature last year, it is only available for limited set of people. Microsoft today announced that it is in the final stages of rolling it out to all eligible customers in the US. Microsoft also mentioned that it will soon expand Play My Emails feature to Office 365 community customers in Education (EDU) using Outlook with their school accounts. In Spring 2020, Play My Emails feature will be available to all mobile users.