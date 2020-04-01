Like many technology companies, Microsoft has really stepped up in their efforts to fight the COVID-19 virus and the fall-out of the battle against it, which has seen many become destitute.

This has ranged from donating resources to medical organizations, donating technical resources to research companies and direct charitable donations of cash to charities.

Now Microsoft has taken one further step by raising the limit for employee matching donations, allowing employees to donate up to $25,000 per year, with Microsoft contributing the same amount.

Just got confirmation. If Microsoft employees give to charitable groups during the months of April or May, the $10,000 limit for the April/May giving is separate from the normal $15,000 limit. That means that MSFT folks can give up to $25K and have it matched. I love this company — Larry Osterman (@osterman) April 1, 2020

In 2018 Microsoft employees donated more than $20 million matching dollars that supported 23,5000 nonprofits and schools in 2019. I am sure employees are eager to open their wallets and hearts, even more, this year.

Read more about Microsoft’s employee giving program here.