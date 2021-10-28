Microsoft has announced a new embed option for SharePoint Spaces.

SharePoint spaces is a web-based, immersive platform that lets you create and share secure and extensible mixed reality experiences and add a new dimension to your intranet by using 2- and 3D web parts to create your mixed reality vision.

The Embed web part in SharePoint spaces will now allow users to insert HTML pages as web parts in a SharePoint space.

SharePoint spaces authors will see a new web part available in the spaces web part toolbox.

Space viewers will see a thumbnail image in the 3D space that can be viewed as a fully functional HTML overlay when selected by the user. Space viewers that are using a mixed reality headset will only see the thumbnail when selecting the web part unless they return to the browser to interact with the embedded content.

This new feature release will allow users to add content such as:

Microsoft Forms

The PowerPoint embed viewer

SharePoint Pages

Power Apps

It will start rolling out to Targeted release (select users and entire org) in early November and to Standard release users in mid-November and expect to complete rollout late November. It will roll out on Desktop, Web, Mobile, and Mac.

Learn more at SharePoint spaces here.