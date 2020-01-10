We reported in December that Microsoft has revealed that they will be pushing out the Chromium-based Edge browser to the majority of Windows 10 users.

Microsoft will be pushing out the update, replacing the old Edge, to all Windows 10 users on Windows 10 RS4 (April 2018 Update) and newer.

This may of course cause compatability issues, and Microsoft is releasing a Blocker Toolkit for enterprise users to control the rollout.

Now Sean Lyndersay from the Edge team has revealed that most enterprise admins need not worry about the web rendering engine of their PCs being changed wholesale over the next few weeks.

Lots of speculation about automatic updates of the new Edge on Windows 10. We updated our documentation to make it clear that we're not planning to push to commercial/enterprise devices. Enterprises have full control over their devices. Read more here: https://t.co/phrYWVgxQE — Sean Lyndersay (@SeanOnTwt) January 10, 2020

Microsoft now notes:

The Blocker Toolkit is intended for organizations that would like to block automatic delivery of Microsoft Edge (Chromium-based) on devices running Windows 10 version 1803 and newer that are running the Home or Pro Edition of Windows. All other versions and Editions of Windows are automatically excluded from being updated automatically. Devices running Windows 10 Home or Pro Edition that are joined to an Active Directory or Azure Active Directory domain, are MDM managed, or are WSUS or WUfB managed, will also be excluded from this automatic update.

Specifically, no enterprise versions of Windows will be automatically updated, meaning the Blocker Toolkit is just needed if you run Home and Pro on your enterprise network, and if they are not joined to a Domain.

Admins can read more at Microsoft here.