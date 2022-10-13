Microsoft will launch a new Microsoft 365 app next month

Microsoft dropped a plethora of announcements yesterday at its annual Ignite event. The software giant announced a new Microsoft 365 app with the intent of retiring the Office app for work, school, or personal use. Anyone using Office.com, the Office mobile app, and the Office app for Windows will get the Microsoft 365 app with a brand-new logo, a new look, and several new features.

You will start seeing these changes from next month. Office.com will get the new experience in Microsoft365.com first in November, followed by the Office app on Windows and the Office mobile app in January 2023. However, you do not have to worry about losing any of your files. Your existing account, profile, subscription, or files will remain safe because it is essentially an app update that will be rolled out via Microsoft Store.

When these changes go live, users will get access to apps like Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook in one place, Microsoft 365 app, or Microsoft365.com. As for the new features coming to the new Microsoft 365 app, the software giant has highlighted them as follows:

Microsoft Office is not going away entirely. The Redmond tech giant will continue to offer one-time purchases of apps like Word, Excel, PowerPoint, and Outlook to consumers and businesses via Office 2021 and Office LTSC plans. The company is not changing its existing Microsoft 365 subscription plans.

Meanwhile, Microsoft highlighted all the new features in Microsoft 365 on its website. You can check out those functionalities here. Also, let us know which features you like the most in the comments section.