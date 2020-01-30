Today Microsoft announced that they will be attending Mobile World Congress, the premier smartphone showcase for smaller OEMs.

Despite the death of Windows 10 Mobile, Microsoft does have a smartphone to show off, the Surface Duo, their dual-screen productivity handset.

Microsoft has however announced that the event will be all about Mixed Reality, HoloLens 2, and Azure, and presumably how this can all work together to make companies more money.

Microsoft writes:

Visit our booth to experience demos on our latest innovations in Azure edge computing and networking. Learn about new IoT offerings, and how blending the digital and physical worlds can drive deeper, more immersive human connection and collaboration with mixed reality.

It is unclear why the Surface Duo will not form a larger part of the event, given that the launch is still some time off and Microsoft executives such as Satya Nadella has been spotted using the handset.

Microsoft will be showing off their technology at Hall 3 | 3N10 from the 24th to the 27th February 2020. Read more at their mini-site here.