New Microsoft Whiteboard for Windows and iOS now available for download

Microsoft today announced the availability of the new Microsoft Whiteboard app for Windows and iOS. You can get this update via respective stores. This new Whiteboard app update includes 40+ new templates, shapes, reactions, enhanced inking functionalities, and more.
Other Whiteboard updates announced today:
- Microsoft also announced that Whiteboard app now supports Microsoft personal accounts in Android app and on the web in addition to existing support in Windows and iOS apps.
- You can now access and seamlessly insert your recent documents from your OneDrive and Teams channels.
- You can now documents such as PowerPoint and PDF files to kick start a brainstorming session. Annotate and iterate together with the flexibility to select individual slides or all slides and pages. Use reactions to express your thoughts on content and add sticky notes to elaborate further on ideas.
- Grab attention and save time by inserting multiple images on your Whiteboard in one go. Iterate and annotate further on images to share thoughts and express your ideas.
Source: Microsoft
