Microsoft has been working very hard over the last 5 years to have a presence on every device, be it desktop or mobile, and over the last two we have been seeing increasingly strong integration between phone and desktop with their Your Phone app.

It seems Microsoft is not planning to stop there, however.

Microsoft Research is conducting a survey on people who are working from home, who are nevertheless still using multiple devices over the course of the day.

When you already have your largest screen in front of you, understanding why you would reach for less capable mobile devices such as phones and tablets is, of course, important, and could indicate experience deficits on laptops and desktops, and help Microsoft create new tools or work and play.

Microsoft says they want to “understand everyday multi-device usage while working at home” and are asking for volunteers for a 20-minute survey.

If this describes you, contribute your experience anonymously at Microsoft here.