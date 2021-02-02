The move to cloud computing is widely credited for saving Microsoft, with Azure the cornerstone of their efforts.

Azure is the largest commercial cloud vendor by revenue, though that is in part due to including Microsoft’s Microsoft 365 efforts.

Azure was formally released in February 2010, as Windows Azure and to celebrate 11 years of Azure, Microsoft has uploaded this fun video asking how Azure, which really should be one of the simpler words, is pronounced around the world.

However you say it, Microsoft Azure is proud to be your partner in the cloud. Celebrate 11 years of inventing with purpose and tell us how you say Azure. #HowISayAzure pic.twitter.com/VoVlBoSoYp — Microsoft Azure (@Azure) February 1, 2021

The results vary very widely, but of course, everyone knows it is pronounced A-Zuer, right? If you disagree, let us know in the comments below.