Microsoft and Vodafone announce a partnership to help small and medium-sized businesses in Europe

Yesterday, Microsoft and Vodafone announced a five-year strategic partnership to support SMBs across Europe. Microsoft and Vodafone will deliver end-to-end cloud-based services, that will leverage 5G, edge computing and IoT capabilities. This new partnership will offer the following to SMBs:

Seamless cloud experiences that are flexible, secure, easy to use and future ready

Direct access to Microsoft 365, Teams Phone System and Microsoft Azure

New offerings in areas such as MEC and the IoT, bringing the benefits of 5G and MPN to life

Immersive technology that allows engineers to complete maintenance procedures in half the time

“For businesses to become truly digital, they need networks, cloud and security to work in harmony. Together with Microsoft we are providing solutions that can be rapidly deployed and easily managed to support new ways of working and constantly improve business processes. This marks another step towards Vodafone becoming a SME Champion and a platform-based business,” said Mark Allinson, Strategy and Development Director, Vodafone Business.

“More than ever before, small and medium-size businesses, across Europe and Africa, need secure and reliable solutions and services that enable real-time communication, collaboration and innovation, in order to transform their businesses and realize growth,” said Rodney Clark, Corporate Vice President, Channel Sales, Microsoft.

“We are thrilled to collaborate with Vodafone Business to bring innovative Microsoft cloud solutions, that leverage 5G and edge computing services, and support new ways of working, to market.”

Source: Vodafone