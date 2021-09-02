Microsoft releases Visual Studio Code version 1.60 with automatic language detection and more

Microsoft today announced the release of Visual Studio Code v1.60 (August 2021 release). This new update comes with several new features including automatic language detection, bracket colorization, JavaScript/TypeScript inlay hints and more.
You can find the highlights of this release below.
- Automatic language detection – Programming language detected when you paste into VS Code. The automatic language detection feature uses machine learning to guess the language.
- Built-in fast bracket colorization – Fast bracket matching and colorization for large files.
- Settings editor syntax highlighting – Rich syntax highlighting for setting description code blocks.
- Custom terminal glyph rendering – Better display of box drawing and block element characters.
- Set debugging Watch values – Change watched values during a debugging session.
- Notebook improvements – Markdown link navigation, faster rendering of large outputs.
- JavaScript/TypeScript inlay hints – Inline hints for parameter names and types, and more.
- Locked editor group preview – Keep a preferred editor layout by locking the editor group.
- Python extension testing updates – Better support for test discovery, navigation, and status.
- Web extension authors guide – Learn how to update your extension for VS Code in the browser.
Source: Microsoft
