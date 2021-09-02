Microsoft releases Visual Studio Code version 1.60 with automatic language detection and more

by Pradeep

 

Microsoft today announced the release of Visual Studio Code v1.60 (August 2021 release). This new update comes with several new features including automatic language detection, bracket colorization, JavaScript/TypeScript inlay hints and more.

You can find the highlights of this release below.

Source: Microsoft

