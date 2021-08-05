Microsoft releases Visual Studio Code v1.59 with Live HTML preview with JS debugging and more

Microsoft today announced the release of Visual Studio Code July Update (v1.59) with several new features including Live HTML Preview extension w/ JS debugging support, native support for test runners, ability to drag and drop terminals across windows and more. Find the full list of new features below.
- Extensions view improvements – Rich extension detail hovers, new runtime status tab.
- Settings editor validation – Quickly find editing errors for object-based settings.
- Drag and drop terminals – Move terminals across windows to both editor and panel areas.
- Extended theme customization – Customize multiple color themes at once.
- Built-in support for Jupyter notebooks – Open
.ipynbfiles directly in VS Code.
- Notebook UI improvements – Display first line of collapsed cells, Undo/Redo per cell.
- Testing API finalized – Native support for running tests in VS Code with built-in Test Explorer.
- Debug Disassembly view preview – Display disassembled C++ code in VS Code.
- Live Preview extension – Live HTML preview within VS Code with JavaScript debugging support.
- Remote – Containers devcontainer CLI – Command line interface for working with development containers.
Source: Microsoft
