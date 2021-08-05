Microsoft releases Visual Studio Code v1.59 with Live HTML preview with JS debugging and more

by Pradeep

 

Microsoft Visual Studio Code v1.59

Microsoft today announced the release of Visual Studio Code July Update (v1.59) with several new features including Live HTML Preview extension w/ JS debugging support, native support for test runners, ability to drag and drop terminals across windows and more. Find the full list of new features below.

Source: Microsoft

