Microsoft releases Visual Studio 2022 Preview 3 with multi-repo Git support and more

Microsoft today announced the release of Visual Studio 2022 Preview 3 with new features. This preview release of Visual Studio 2022 comes with multi-repo Git support, dark theme improvements, new project designer and more.
New features in Visual Studio 2022:
One example is the improvements in the attach to process dialog. The dialog is now async, shows the command line arguments for processes, IIS information for
w3wp.exeprocesses, and lasty the dialog has an optional tree view mode for showing parent-child process relationships. These capabilities reduce a lot of the friction in deciding which process to debug in advanced scenarios.
With Preview 3 there’s a brand-new project properties designer for .NET SDK projects. The new designer is easier to use and browse with a single column of options with clear descriptions. Best of all the new designer has built in search so it’s now easy to
Dark theme improvements: In preview 3 you’ll see big changes to the dark theme to improve the usability of Visual Studio. The new dark theme has a new accent color, which is less intense, and used more sparingly to reduce distraction and eyestrain. The new accent color now matches the latest product visual identity, which helps you quickly find the right window when they are navigating among multiple tools.
- With Preview 2, Hot Reload now supports C++ apps.
- Developing modern apps: With Visual Studio 2022, we are building tools to both support your existing applications and tools for building the latest types of applications. For example, in preview 3 we’re adding new capabilities to run tests in Linux environments and a new project types for frontend development with React and Vue.js applications using either TypeScript or JavaScript.
- Remote testing: With remote testing you can now get feedback from your cross-platform tests, and even debug them from the comfort of Visual Studio! The feature works with a range of remote environments such as Linux containers, WSL, and over SSH connections – empowering you to test modern cross platform .NET applications.
Source: Microsoft