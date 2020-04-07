Microsoft announces virtual internship program for more than 4,000 students

For the past 30 years, Microsoft has hosted thousands of students as part of its summer internship program. Due to the coronavirus situation that prevails around the world, Microsoft is taking its internship program online. This year, Microsoft will be offering virtual internship experience to more than 4,000 students. Microsoft will start hosting remote events that focus on building connections, fostering learning, and empowering interns to achieve their goals.

“We’re fortunate to have the infrastructure and support needed to deliver a world-class remote internship program through onboarding tools like Microsoft Dynamics 365, and collaboration tools like Microsoft Teams,” wrote Kathleen Hogan, Executive Vice President and Chief People Officer at Microsoft. Some students may be unable to participate in the virtual internship program, for those students, Microsoft is offering an opportunity to defer their internship to next year, if needed.

While this experience is not what anyone expected, we’re embracing this opportunity together with our interns to learn from one another and grow. After all, the power of a growth mindset is that every obstacle is an opportunity to succeed. Adversity often creates some of the biggest leaps in innovation, and I predict that this year’s intern class will not only help us shape our virtual experience, they will have a lasting influence on our program for years to come.

Source: Microsoft