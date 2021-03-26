Microsoft is in the process of rolling out an update to Microsoft Teams Attendance Reports which delivers a lot more detail in an easy to digest format to admins.

Hosts are now able to download attendance reports easily, either as part of the transcript and meeting recording, or as part of the meeting chat.

When hosts open these attendance reports, they will find a host of detail, including duration, email address, meeting start time, and meeting title, attendee name, role, join time, and leave time.

The feature has started rolling out a few weeks ago, and should be complete by the end of this month.

via onMSFT

