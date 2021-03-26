Microsoft is in the process of rolling out an update to Microsoft Teams Attendance Reports which delivers a lot more detail in an easy to digest format to admins.

Hosts are now able to download attendance reports easily, either as part of the transcript and meeting recording, or as part of the meeting chat.

When hosts open these attendance reports, they will find a host of detail, including duration, email address, meeting start time, and meeting title, attendee name, role, join time, and leave time.

Easy attendance reports are now here! Super convenient to download them directly from Teams with a click of a button. Very detailed data inside – I know many customer have many use cases for these!#MicrosoftTeams @MicrosoftTeams pic.twitter.com/DbDAODhHYy — Karoliina Kettukari (@kettukari) March 25, 2021

The feature has started rolling out a few weeks ago, and should be complete by the end of this month.

via onMSFT