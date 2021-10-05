Microsoft allows users to upgrade to Windows 11 as part of the Windows 10 OOBE process

You can purchase a new PC pre-installed with Windows 11 from today. You can also purchase a Windows 10 PC that’s eligible for the free upgrade and then upgrade your PC to Windows 11.

In order to make the upgrade experience better for new Windows 10 PC users, Microsoft yesterday released a new update that improves the Windows 10, version 2004, 20H2, 21H1, and 21H2 out-of-box experience (OOBE) by providing eligible devices the option to upgrade to Windows 11 as part of the OOBE process. Instead of completing the Windows 10 setup on their new PCs, users can now directly upgrade to Windows 11.

If the upgrade to Windows 11 is chosen, the upgrade process will begin shortly after OOBE is completed. This update applies only to the Windows 10, version 2004, 20H2, 21H1, and 21H2 OOBE process and will be available only when OOBE updates are installed.

This update applies to the following:

Windows 10, version 2004 (Home and Professional only)

Windows 10, version 20H2 (Home and Professional only)

Windows 10, version 21H1 (Home and Professional only)

Windows 10, version 21H2 (Home and Professional only)

Source: Microsoft