Microsoft has released an update for the Edge Beta channel. The Edge Beta channel is a preview channel that is updated only every 6 weeks and is considered to be the most stable preview channel, only releasing features well tested in the Canary and Dev version of the browser. The last major release was on the 10th October 2020.

Today’s release takes the build to version 88.0.705.18 and brings the following highlights:

Microsoft has updated the PDF reader, including the ability to take notes on your documents.

They have also introduced updated icons throughout the browser to align with Fluent Design.

Microsoft has improved browser performance with the introduction of sleeping tabs

Microsoft updated the way you can reveal your password in the input field.

Microsoft has added the ability to easily find coupons and deals you want as you shop.

The full changelog should become available shortly.

Edge Beta can be downloaded at Microsoft here.

via Neowin