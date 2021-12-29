Microsoft has announced that they will be updating the SharePoint site creation experience to make it easier for site creators to select the right type of SharePoint site, understand roles, and site permissions. Updates to this experience will include refreshed graphics, expanded site descriptions, and additional context for different permission levels in the Site permissions panel.

This will impact the site creation process for end-users that create sites from the SharePoint start page, and for admins that create sites from the admin centre.

The updated site creation experience is designed to help site creators quickly understand the differences between a communication site and a team site.



These updates will also include improvements to the Site permissions panel so site owners and members can easily understand the differences between permission levels. Users will be able to hover over the information icon for more details.



The update is rolling out now and should reach all tenants by mid-January 2022. Some users may see this feature before other users within the same organization.