Microsoft updates Services Agreement to prevent reverse engineering and data scraping via AI services

The Microsoft Services Agreement governs the use of Microsoft consumer online products and services. Microsoft recently updated its Services Agreement to prevent the misuse of its AI services.

Microsoft has added a new section called AI Services which now defines restrictions, use of content and requirements associated with the use of the AI services. As per the updated Services Agreement, you can’t attempt to jailbreak or reverse engineer AI Services. Also, you can’t use the data from Microsoft’s AI services to train another AI service. The updated Services Agreement also clarifies how Microsoft will use the content that users provide to the AI services, and how users are liable for any third-party claims arising from their use of the AI services.

You can find the full information related to AI Services mentioned in the Microsoft Services Agreement below.

Reverse Engineering. You may not use the AI services to discover any underlying components of the models, algorithms, and systems. For example, you may not try to determine and remove the weights of models.

You may not use the AI services to discover any underlying components of the models, algorithms, and systems. For example, you may not try to determine and remove the weights of models. Extracting Data. Unless explicitly permitted, you may not use web scraping, web harvesting, or web data extraction methods to extract data from the AI services.

Unless explicitly permitted, you may not use web scraping, web harvesting, or web data extraction methods to extract data from the AI services. Limits on use of data from the AI Services. You may not use the AI services, or data from the AI services, to create, train, or improve (directly or indirectly) any other AI service.

You may not use the AI services, or data from the AI services, to create, train, or improve (directly or indirectly) any other AI service. Use of Your Content. As part of providing the AI services, Microsoft will process and store your inputs to the service as well as output from the service, for purposes of monitoring for and preventing abusive or harmful uses or outputs of the service.

As part of providing the AI services, Microsoft will process and store your inputs to the service as well as output from the service, for purposes of monitoring for and preventing abusive or harmful uses or outputs of the service. Third party claims. You are solely responsible for responding to any third-party claims regarding Your use of the AI services in compliance with applicable laws (including, but not limited to, copyright infringement or other claims relating to content output during Your use of the AI services).

The updated Services Agreement will be effective from September 30, 2023, and users are advised to review it carefully before continuing to use Microsoft’s online products and services.

via: Neowin