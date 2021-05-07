Microsoft recently introduced new development channels to Edge for Android, which unifies the code with the desktop apps.

This means the Edge Canary channel for Android is seeing daily build updates and improvements.

One of the new features added recently, in Edge Canary Build 92.0.880.0, is the ability to take a screenshot from the Edge Share sheet.

Gallery

The feature appears to use the same code as Google Chrome’s screenshot share feature, with the screenshot even saved as “chrome_screenshot_…”, but unfortunately is not complete yet, as the edit feature does not work yet.

If you want to keep your mobile browser on the cutting edge, you can find Edge Canary for Android in the Google Play Store here.

via Leo Varela