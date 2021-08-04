Microsoft will ship an updated Snipping Tool with Windows 11

Microsoft’s Chief Product Officer Panos Panay today revealed that Windows 11 will come with an updated Snipping Tool. The current Snip & Sketch tool available in Windows 10 will be updated with a new experience in Windows 11. In the embed below, you can check out a short demo of this new Snipping Tool experience coming with Windows 11.
Here is a first look at the new #Windows11 Snipping Tool. Coming to #WindowsInsiders soon! Great work from the team #pumped pic.twitter.com/pvlhKp1Eia
— Panos Panay (@panos_panay) August 4, 2021
