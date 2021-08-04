Microsoft will ship an updated Snipping Tool with Windows 11

by Pradeep

 

Windows 11 Snipping Tool

Microsoft’s Chief Product Officer Panos Panay today revealed that Windows 11 will come with an updated Snipping Tool. The current Snip & Sketch tool available in Windows 10 will be updated with a new experience in Windows 11. In the embed below, you can check out a short demo of this new Snipping Tool experience coming with Windows 11.

