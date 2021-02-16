Microsoft’s upcoming Windows 10 Version 21H1 update will not bring any change to hardware compatibility

Microsoft yesterday announced that its upcoming Windows 10 Version 21H1 update will not bring any change to hardware compatibility. Windows 10 Version 21H1 will follow the same guidelines as the current Windows 10 20H2 update. Find the Windows Hardware Compatibility Program (WHCP) details of Windows 10 Version 21H1 below.
- WHCP requirements – No change. Windows 10, version 2004 requirements remain applicable for Windows 10, version 21H1 release.
- Hardware Lab kit – No change. Since WHCP requirements will persist in Windows 10, version 21H1, the HLK will also remain the same. There will not be a new HLK release in Windows 10, version 21H1. As both Windows 10, version 2004 and 21H1 OS can be used for Windows 10, version 2004 qualification, they will be recognized as meeting the Windows 10, version 2004 qualification.
- Errata – No change. All Windows 10, version 2004 errata will continue to be valid for Windows 10, version 20H2 and version 21H1 release.
- HLK playlist – No change. HLK version 2004 playlist can be used for Windows 10, version 2004, version 20H2 and version 21H1 release.
- Driver signature – No change. Drivers that meet all the applicable Windows 10, version 2004 requirements will be digitally signed with the same signature attributes.
- Submission – No change. Windows 10, version 2004, version 20H2 and version 21H1 OS can be used for WHCP submission.
- WHCP qualification – Windows 10, version 2004
- Required OS version – Windows 10, version 2004, version 20H2 or version 21H1
- HLK version – HLK version 2004
Source: Microsoft
