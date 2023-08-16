Microsoft now allows you to uninstall Photos, People and Remote Desktop (MSTSC) apps in Windows 11

Microsoft today released Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 25931 to Canary Channel Insider. This new build comes with Emoji 15 support, improved Voice access, and more. You can read about the new features in this Windows 11 build here.

Along with the new features and improvements, Microsoft also announced that users can finally uninstall the Windows Photos app, People app, and Remote Desktop (MSTSC) client starting with this build.

This is not the first time Microsoft has enabled users to uninstall a Windows inbox app. In March, Microsoft first allowed users to uninstall the default Windows Camera app. Early this month, Microsoft released a new Windows 11 Insider build in which users were able to finally uninstall the annoying Cortana digital assistant app.

You can download Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 25931 ISO here.