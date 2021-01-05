GitHub secures a license from the U.S. government to offer GitHub to developers in Iran

Back in 2019, GitHub was blocked for developers in Iran to comply with US sanctions laws. GitHub today announced that it has secured a license from the U.S. government to offer GitHub to developers in Iran. Individuals and organizations in Iran can now enjoy GitHub developer services.

“Over the course of two years, we were able to demonstrate how developer use of GitHub advances human progress, international communication, and the enduring US foreign policy of promoting free speech and the free flow of information. We are grateful to OFAC for the engagement which has led to this great result for developers. We are in the process of rolling back all restrictions on developers in Iran, and reinstating full access to affected accounts,” wrote Nat Friedman, CEO of GitHub.

GitHub is also working with the US government to secure similar licenses for developers in Crimea and Syria as well.

Source: GitHub