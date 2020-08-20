Microsoft announces TypeScript 4.0 with improved performance, scalability and more

Microsoft today announced the release of TypeScript 4.0. This is a major release with no breaking changes. It comes with improved performance and scalability, new features like variadic tuple types, labeled tuple elements and more.

What’s new in TypeScript 4.0:

You can learn about the above features in detail from the source link below.

Source: Microsoft

