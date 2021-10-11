Microsoft Translator has added support for 12 new languages and dialects

Microsoft Translator today announced support for 12 new languages and dialects. With this support, Microsoft Translator now supports a total of 103 languages covering 72% of the world’s population. The newly added languages are Bashkir, Dhivehi, Georgian, Kyrgyz, Macedonian, Mongolian (Cyrillic), Mongolian (Traditional), Tatar, Tibetan, Turkmen, Uyghur, and Uzbek (Latin).

“One hundred languages is a good milestone for us to achieve our ambition for everyone to be able to communicate regardless of the language they speak,” said Xuedong Huang, Microsoft technical fellow and Azure AI chief technology officer.

Source: Microsoft