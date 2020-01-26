Microsoft Translator adds support for Irish Language

Irish Gaelic (usually referred to as the Irish Language or just Irish) is an official language of the country of Ireland. It is spoken as a first language in Ireland and taught in most of the schools across the country. Microsoft recently announced that Microsoft Translator has now added support for Irish language. Thanks to Neural machine translation technology, Microsoft Translator can offer accurate Irish language translations.

“It’s very positive to see Microsoft launching an Irish language machine translation engine,” said Cllr. Peter Kavanagh, Green Party Irish Language Spokesperson and Co-founder of Pop Up Gaeltacht.

Users can now find Irish language on all Microsoft Translator?apps,?add-ins,?Office,?Translator for Bing, and through the?Azure Cognitive Services?Translator API?for businesses and developers.

With the Irish language support in Microsoft Translator, the wider Irish language community now have the chance to take advantage of the benefits of advanced language technology.

Source: Microsoft