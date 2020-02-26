Microsoft to soon reveal Universal Print, a cloud-based print infrastructure service that eliminates Print Servers

All large organizations require Print Servers which connects printers to client computers over a network. Print Servers manages the jobs initiated by users based on the printer availability. Microsoft is now working on a new service called Universal Print that will eliminate the need for Print Servers. Universal Print is a cloud-based print infrastructure that will enable great print experiences for both users and IT departments. Universal Print can be deployed on Azure and will be available to business and educational organizations of any size.

Azure portal will allow admins to manage their print devices without deploying print servers:

Register printers with Azure Active Directory

Control printer properties and configuration from one central location

Manage user and group access to printers across the organization, which are made visible to users through the cloud

Users seamlessly discover and print via their AAD credentials

Interested enterprise users can sign-up for Microsoft Universal Print private preview here.

via: WalkingCat