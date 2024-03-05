Microsoft to roll out in-app contact editing feature for Outlook mobile apps

Read the affiliate disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser effortlessly and without spending any money. Read more

Microsoft has recently announced a new update to the Outlook mobile app for iOS and Android, bringing a much-requested feature: in-app contact editing.

This update lets you manage your contacts a whole lot easier, allowing you to create and edit them directly within the app, so you wouldn’t need to switch between different applications.

Previously, users had to rely on their device’s native contacts app to add or modify contacts associated with their Outlook accounts. This update replaces that process with a first-party form built directly into the Outlook mobile app, as spotted on the Microsoft 365 Roadmap site (Feature ID: 384869).

The new in-app contact editor is expected to begin rolling out to users globally — both Android and iOS — in April 2024. So, not too long from now on.

Microsoft has been revamping its users’ experience of the popular email app on both desktop and mobile platforms in recent months.

Microsoft Outlook, which now has Copilot AI for Copilot Pro subscribers, recently improved its support for hybrid meetings. Organizers can now mark meetings as “in-person,” and attendees can easily RSVP their preferred attendance mode (in-person or virtual) directly in the invite.