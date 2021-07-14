Microsoft to reduce its commission to 3% from 20% on AppSource and Azure Marketplace transactions

Microsoft today made a huge announcement for Microsoft commercial marketplace users. Until now, when you publish apps on Microsoft AppSource and Azure Marketplace, Microsoft takes a 20% cut on a transaction. Today, Microsoft announced a significant reduction from the 20% transaction fees. From now, Microsoft will only take 3% for every transactable application. This is a huge news for Microsoft partners.

Microsoft has seen a 70% increase year-over-year in transactable applications in the commercial marketplace and expects those numbers to continue to increase. The commercial marketplace aims to lead the way in simplifying the process of buying and procuring software for enterprise customers, as well as optimize their spending.

Source: Microsoft