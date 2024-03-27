Microsoft to make it easier for you to access new Game View feature in Microsoft Edge

You can use Copilot to ask for game guide cause ... why not?

Microsoft has been hard at work to bring a better user experience for its new Game View feature in the popular browser, Microsoft Edge.

The feature, which insiders first spotted in Edge Copilot v. 2.1, lets you access walkthroughs or guides when playing games using the AI assistant tool through its side panel.

Well, in its recent development now, as @Leopeva64 points out on X (formerly known as Twitter), there’s an option on the Settings page to let the new feature’s pane automatically launch whenever you switch from a game window to the browser.

There's a new option on the Settings page that lets you decide whether the new "Game view" pane opens automatically when you switch from a PC game to Microsoft Edge:https://t.co/yNj7FTtCX4 pic.twitter.com/VIZSjO3sPL — Leopeva64 (@Leopeva64) March 27, 2024

With that said, however, being a beta-only feature means that we may need to wait for a little while until Microsoft is ready to launch the Game View feature and push it for everyone.

And speaking of which, Sony has also somewhat rolled out another feature that lets you access help from the community when trying to finish a game.

The Japanese tech giant recently rolled out Community Game Help for PlayStation 5, a one-stop hub where you can look for video guides of a game without going to YouTube or Google back and forth. It’s now rolling out for a few select games, but Sony promises that more titles will be announced soon.