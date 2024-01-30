What is the new "game view" in Edge Copilot?

Read the affiliate disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser effortlessly and without spending any money. Read more

Microsoft is currently testing a new feature called “game view” for Edge Copilot within Edge Canary, the experimental version of the browser. From the looks of it, this feature aims to provide in-browser assistance and information tailored to video games.

Game View allows users to access an AI assistant specifically focused on games. Users can ask questions about the game they’re currently playing, such as seeking tips and guidance, inquiring about the best mods, or exploring companion mechanics.

Imagine playing Prince of Persia (that’s my gaming knowledge) and needing help with a tough boss fight. With the game view, simply open the Copilot pane (now unpinnable from the browser!) and switch to the dedicated game view. Here, you can chat with the AI assistant and ask questions like “best mods for PoP” or “tips for defeating the enemy boss.”

The feature is expected to display relevant information and suggestions directly within the Copilot pane, eliminating the need to switch tabs and search the web.

It’s important to emphasize that the game view is currently in early development and only available within Edge Canary. This means the feature may be unstable, and its functionalities might not be fully functional or polished. Microsoft will likely use Canary to collect feedback and refine the feature before a public release.

If successfully implemented, Game View could offer a convenient way for gamers to access information and assistance related to their current game without leaving their browser. This could potentially enhance the overall gaming experience for Edge users.

Here is the video on how to use it.