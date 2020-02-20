Microsoft to invest $1.1 billion in Mexico over the next five years

Microsoft today announced its plans to invest $1.1 billion in Mexico over the next five years. This investment includes a new cloud data center region in Mexico that will deliver cloud services including Microsoft Azure, Office 365, Dynamics 365 and the Power Platform to local enterprise customers. As part of this investment, Microsoft is also planning a education and skilling program in partnership with universities to create an education platform for digital skills.

“In a decade where the digital transformation will undoubtedly open new opportunities and horizons, we are convinced that the announcement of this $1.1 billion investment plan represents how we remain true to our commitment to Mexico’s social and economic development. The new datacenter region in our country will provide intelligent services to help companies innovate in their industries. The skilling program not only benefits government institutions, businesses and society at large, it also shows the importance of Mexico as a leader in the adoption of artificial intelligence, cloud and other technologies in Latin America. Over the next 5 years we will invest on these and other initiatives including events to foster innovation and skilling for developers, startups, organizations in general. There is only one future, and it will be digital. Mexico is well positioned to harness the power of new technologies, and by jointly working with Microsoft, the country will make this future a reality” Enrique Perezyera, general manager Microsoft Mexico.

This new datacenter region in Mexico will help Microsoft’s local customers meet data residency requirements to store data within Mexico. Public sector entities, large organizations, and small and medium enterprises in Mexico will benefit from this expansion. With today’s expansion, Microsoft has cloud infrastructure in 57 cloud regions in 22 countries.

Source: Microsoft